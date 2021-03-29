Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,014 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 77,515 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

