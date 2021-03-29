Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $$2.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.