Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA opened at $21.54 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $10,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $5,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.