Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $21.54

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $20.67. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TSHA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

