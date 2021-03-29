TCASH (TCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $262,755.44

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, TCASH has traded down 23% against the dollar. TCASH has a market capitalization of $262,755.44 and $5,759.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005735 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001128 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

Buying and Selling TCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

