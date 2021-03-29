TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.90. 66,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,277. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,905,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

