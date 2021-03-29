TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCCPY opened at $16.61 on Monday. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.