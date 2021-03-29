TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 295.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of TechTarget worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,540 shares of company stock worth $2,180,122. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $68.78 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

