Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tecnoglass traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

