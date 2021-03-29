Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 0.6%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Ted Baker Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.