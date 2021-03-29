Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
NYSE TNK opened at $14.93 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
