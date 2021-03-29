Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE TNK opened at $14.93 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.