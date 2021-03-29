Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 6,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 569,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
TNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $472.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
