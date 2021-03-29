Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 6,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 569,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

TNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $472.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

