Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.60. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 37,012 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

