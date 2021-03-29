Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.60. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 37,012 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.
Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.
