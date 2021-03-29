Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of TLS opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

