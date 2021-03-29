Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE TDF traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,695. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

