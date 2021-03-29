TenCore Partners LP Buys 53,845 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TenCore Partners LP boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 18.4% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $95,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.10.

Shares of FB stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

