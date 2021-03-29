TenCore Partners LP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TenCore Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $508.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.51 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

