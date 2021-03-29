Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.65

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.65 and last traded at $80.69, with a volume of 68334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,804 shares of company stock worth $1,513,415. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

