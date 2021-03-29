TENT Achieves Market Cap of $4.39 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TENT has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $425,987.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 33,941,600 coins and its circulating supply is 33,864,508 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

