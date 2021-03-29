Tenzing Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. TripAdvisor makes up approximately 1.7% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.19% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,782. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.