Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Criteo comprises 4.9% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 1.66% of Criteo worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Criteo stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 51,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

