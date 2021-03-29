Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $40.02 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up 9.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 1.66% of Yelp worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.76. 20,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,803. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

