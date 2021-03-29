Tenzing Global Management LLC Purchases 125,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 11.1% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $45,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.10. 400,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,495,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

