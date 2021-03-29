Tenzing Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000. Beyond Meat makes up about 1.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,034. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.33.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.