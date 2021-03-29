Tenzing Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSVAU. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000.

RSVAU traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,717. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

