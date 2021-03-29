Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

In related news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

