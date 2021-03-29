Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.20

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 8859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

TEZNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.