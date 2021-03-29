Ternium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 329 call options.

Ternium stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. 995,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,394. Ternium has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $23,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ternium by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

