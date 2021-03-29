Terra Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $18.97 or 0.00032873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $7.45 billion and $264.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 951,908,762 coins and its circulating supply is 392,812,537 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.