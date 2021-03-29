TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0070 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $670,014.26 and approximately $3,714.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

