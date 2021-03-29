TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $46.26 million and $1.00 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.00952252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029670 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,056,681,087 coins and its circulating supply is 52,055,951,978 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

