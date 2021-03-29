Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,796 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.14% of Terreno Realty worth $326,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.