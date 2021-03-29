Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Boosted by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,635,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

