Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

TRNO stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

