Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Decreased by S&T Bank

S&T Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.3% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S&T Bank owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.