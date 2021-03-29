Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

