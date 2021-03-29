Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th.
Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.