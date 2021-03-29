Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 576,624 shares.The stock last traded at $65.89 and had previously closed at $77.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

