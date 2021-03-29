Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $8.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.81. 294,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,624. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after buying an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

