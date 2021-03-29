Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. 8,515,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,994. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.