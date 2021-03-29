TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. TFI International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

TFII traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $81.46.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.