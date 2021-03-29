TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in March

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 847,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,797.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Get TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA alerts:

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.