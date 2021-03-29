The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $888.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,669,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $629,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.