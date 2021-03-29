The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.90

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 311043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.