The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

