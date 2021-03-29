The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $66.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

