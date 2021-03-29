The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

