The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raised to Buy at Investec

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

BDVSY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.