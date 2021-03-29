The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 213.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $249.31 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.