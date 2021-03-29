The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $275.00 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.82. 480,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.06. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

