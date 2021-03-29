The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,159.99 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $982.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

